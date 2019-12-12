BoJo & Sadiq Khan take their pooches to the voting booths on election day, as #DogsAtPollingStations trends

As Brits go to the polls to cast their votes in the UK general election, their canine friends were out in force to accompany pet owners such as PM Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

People have been sharing photos on social media of pooches getting involved in the democratic process with the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations trending on Twitter.

Although they couldn’t get their paws on the ballot papers, they still managed to become the center of attention, if briefly, for all those keeping tabs on their polling stations… and their political leaders. Johnson brought his excitable canine, ‘Dilyn,’ the Number 10 dog. Khan, who posted a video, had ‘Luna’ accompany him as he cast his vote.

As the polls opened this morning, the Prime Minister cast his vote accompanied by Dilyn , the number 10 dog #dogsatpollingstations#GE2019pic.twitter.com/STJaGzsEtQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 12, 2019

The winter general election is taking place during the festive period in Britain, and so perhaps with that in mind, owners didn’t hold back in embarrassing their four-legged companions with Christmas accessories. Other dogs posed with their mates.

Lending our paws to today’s vote! Plus a throwback to the 2016 Rufferendum 🐾👍🏼 #dogsatpollingstationspic.twitter.com/KfcD4iRqIp — Milo, Brodie & Flint (@MiloandBrodie) December 12, 2019

Some other animals, however, seemed to take issue with dogs getting all the attention, with a gaggle of geese and a tortoise also photographed outside the big polling station signs.

And so it begins! One of our favourite parts of Election Day is seeing the #DogsAtPollingStations but this is a bit different! Here is Shelby at North Bridlington Library!#TortoisesAtPollingStationspic.twitter.com/RApO7i5xBG — EastRidingLMA (@ERidingLMA) December 12, 2019

It’s a ‘ruff’ day weather-wise on election day with heavy rain, sleet, and snow set for some parts of the country. It’s the first December election since 1923.

