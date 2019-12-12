 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BoJo & Sadiq Khan take their pooches to the voting booths on election day, as #DogsAtPollingStations trends

12 Dec, 2019 11:58
As Brits go to the polls to cast their votes in the UK general election, their canine friends were out in force to accompany pet owners such as PM Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

People have been sharing photos on social media of pooches getting involved in the democratic process with the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations trending on Twitter.

Although they couldn’t get their paws on the ballot papers, they still managed to become the center of attention, if briefly, for all those keeping tabs on their polling stations… and their political leaders. Johnson brought his excitable canine, ‘Dilyn,’ the Number 10 dog. Khan, who posted a video, had ‘Luna’ accompany him as he cast his vote.

The winter general election is taking place during the festive period in Britain, and so perhaps with that in mind, owners didn’t hold back in embarrassing their four-legged companions with Christmas accessories. Other dogs posed with their mates.

Some other animals, however, seemed to take issue with dogs getting all the attention, with a gaggle of geese and a tortoise also photographed outside the big polling station signs.

It’s a ‘ruff’ day weather-wise on election day with heavy rain, sleet, and snow set for some parts of the country. It’s the first December election since 1923.

