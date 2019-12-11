How to knock out TWO GUYS in ONE SECOND: Driver displays insane combat skills in spectacular road rage VIDEO from Russia

A heated argument between drivers in Russia took an unexpected turn when a man sent both opponents flying in a split second, jaw-dropping viral CCTV footage shows.

The incident took place in the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Sea of Azov in southern Russia. It is not entirely clear what sparked the conflict but local media reported that the men took offense at each other’s driving skills. The drivers then decided to pull over and stop near a gas station to settle the score.

The CCTV footage, which later went viral, shows two men in dark clothes emerging from a sedan and squaring up to a man in a flashy red and white coat and red pants, who got out of an SUV. Some would say that the odds were stacked against the driver in red, but, after a brief argument, he suddenly made both opponents simultaneously fall on the ground.

The action happened so quickly that it is difficult to spot what exactly the fighter in red did. At first glance, it may even seem that he took out two men with one punch. He actually pulled off two precise, rapid-fire punches in mere seconds: a left-hand strike to the chest, followed by a right-hand jab to the face.

From that point on, the SUV driver’s opponents looked completely helpless and he might have punched them more if his female passenger had not intervened to break up the fight. Several brief scuffles ensued but further serious violence was prevented by the gas station attendants and passerbys.

