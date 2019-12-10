Pompeo & Lavrov face reporters after rare US-Russia talks in Washington (WATCH LIVE)

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are briefing the media after talks in Washington, DC; the first such meeting since 2017. All eyes are on the issues of arms control, Syria, and Russia-US relations.

Speaking at the Tuesday presser, Pompeo said the US was seeking a “better relationship” with Russia and that the two countries have been working on improving relations since his visit to Sochi in May. He said lines of communication between Moscow and Washington were open and relations were candid.

Pompeo added that cooperation on anti-terrorism is one of the main focuses of the relationship, particularly in relation to Syria.

“Want to make sure Syria never again becomes a safe haven for ISIS or other terrorist groups,” he said.

On Ukraine, Pompeo said the resolution of conflict in the eastern regions of the country begins “with adherence to the Minsk agreements.”

Also on rt.com Ukraine, Syria, nukes and… Russiagate? What’s on the table as Lavrov goes to Washington

Pompeo and Lavrov have met before, when the US top diplomat traveled to Russia in May, and again the following month, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.



The last time Lavrov visited Washington for a ministerial-level meeting – when Pompeo was still the head of the CIA – the US-Russia ties were already getting chilly amid the ‘Russiagate’ drama. Two-and-a-half years later, there is a pile-up of what seems like never-ending sanctions and (un)diplomatic moves – and that’s aside from the crumbling arms control agreements and tense standoffs in Syria and Ukraine, which have to be discussed and coordinated.

The Lavrov-Pompeo talks came a day after the landmark presidential-level meeting of the Normandy Four group (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) in Paris, conceived back in 2014 to try and stop the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Those were seen as an important step to reinvigorate the intra-Ukrainian peace process that has largely stalled over the past two years. Notably, the talks were the first time Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky met.

It would seem likely that Moscow has used the chance to convey its position to the US, another key player in Ukraine but one absent at the Paris talks.

Also on rt.com Key takeaway from Ukraine peace talks in Paris is that Zelensky’s best friend is Putin

DETAILS TO FOLLOW