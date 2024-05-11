icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2024 10:37
Moscow breaks record for May snowfall

The temperature in the Russian capital on Thursday lagged 1.5 months behind the normal climate calendar, meteorologists have said
Dandelions are covered in snow during rare spring snowfall in Moscow. © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

The snow that fell in Moscow on May 9 was the first ever recorded on that day of the year in the capital, the head of Russia’s Hydrometeorological Center has said.

The snow reached a depth of one to five centimeters in various parts of the city on Thursday morning, during preparations for the Victory Day parade on Red Square, Roman Vilfand told Interfax news agency on Friday.

“Temporary snow cover was recorded on May 9 for the first time in the entire period of meteorological observations,” Vilfand said.

It was “such a cold day that its climate corresponded to March 26,” meaning Thursday’s temperature lagged 1.5 months behind the usual climate calendar, the meteorologist noted.

The chief specialist at the weather news agency Meteonovosti, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, said that the average temperature on Thursday in Moscow was 1.7°C (35°F), making it the coldest May 9 since 1972.

After the morning chill, thermometers rose to 6°C by afternoon and the snow melted, she wrote on Telegram on Friday. However, the day’s average was still 10.8°C lower than the norm, Pozdnyakova noted.

Moscow’s cold snap follows the warmest April in 23 years, the Gismeteo website said last week. The average temperature last month stood at 10.9°C, which was 5°C above the norm. On April 2, a record of 23.2°C was recorded, according to Gismeteo.

Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier FEATURE
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE

