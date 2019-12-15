 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Extremely rare Nazi Enigma code transmitter tops $100k at auction (VIDEO)

15 Dec, 2019 13:41
An Enigma cipher machine ©  Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
A fabled device used by Nazi Germany to transmit coded messages during the Second World War has been sold at an auction for more than $100,000.

The cipher device, weighing nearly 30 pounds, was bought by an internet buyer for $106,000, according to the auction house, Heritage Auctions. The machine – which resembles a modified typewriter – comes with operating instructions and a case with an engraved Third Reich emblem.

The device stumped the Allies for years, until British mathematician Alan Turing managed to crack its code. Most of the machines were destroyed by the Germans during the war so they could not fall into enemy hands – making them a much sought-after collectible.

Enigmas are apparently going up in value. In 2017, one of the machines put up for auction raked in a mere $51,500.

