Sturgeon’s wild celebrations at seeing SNP candidate defeat Lib Dem leader provokes social media row (VIDEO)

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has provoked a mixed reaction online after she was seen fist-pumping to celebrate her SNP candidate beating Jo Swinson, the Lib Dem leader in the election.

Sturgeon, ostensibly unaware that she was being filmed by Sky News in the early hours of Friday morning, could not contain her joy at the highly damaging defeat for Swinson.

Sturgeon, the SNP leader, enjoyed a highly successful night, gaining 13 seats in Scotland. None of those were more significant than that of Swinson’s former seat in East Dunbartonshire. In sharp contrast, Swinson’s Lib Dems endured a disappointing night, failing to make any net gains.

The video of Sturgeon which has gone viral on social media has prompted a somewhat mixed reaction, with many angered at the SNP leader not showing grace in victory. Others commended Sturgeon for her passionate response and for helping to secure the downfall of Swinson.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage branded her “graceless and nasty” on Twitter. Another person labeled it “unpleasant and uncalled for.”



Graceless and nasty from Sturgeon. https://t.co/W2GYIBYmiQ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 13, 2019

However journalist Dawn Foster joked that the SNP leader had merely copied her celebration and would be “suing her over copyright.” Kerry-Anne Mendoza, editor-in-chief of the Canary, reacting to the video clip, insisted that “Sturgeon is all of us.”

Nicola Sturgeon learning Jo Swinson lost her seat is just a copy of me and I will be suing her over copyright pic.twitter.com/k1mSudLeqX — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) December 13, 2019

The SNP won 48 of Scotland’s 56 Westminster seats and Sturgeon now believes her party has been given a new mandate to hold a second independence referendum, especially in the context of what she sees as a damaging Brexit.

Sturgeon told reporters on Friday morning that Scotland should not have “to put up with a Conservative government we didn’t vote for and not have to accept life as a nation outside the EU.”

