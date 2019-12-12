‘Chill Greta, Chill!’ Trump blasts Thunberg on Twitter after she’s named TIME Person of the Year
“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted on Thursday while commenting on a tweet by actress and producer Roma Downey, in which she congratulated Thunberg on topping the TIME list of most influential people for 2019.
“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
Trump and Thunberg briefly crossed paths on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, where both of them delivered impassioned speeches. They did not speak to each other but the teenage activist was spotted giving Trump a now-iconic cold glare, which quickly spurred a plethora of memes online.Also on rt.com Thunberg vs Trump: Showdown at UNGA sparks memes & snark
