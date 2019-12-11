 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘I’ll strip naked for a WILD swim in Loch Ness’: Former Scottish Tory leader makes audacious election pledge

11 Dec, 2019 16:49
Get short URL
‘I’ll strip naked for a WILD swim in Loch Ness’: Former Scottish Tory leader makes audacious election pledge
(Main) Loch Ness © Global Look Press / Bruno Kickner, via www.imago-images.de (Bottom right) Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson © Global Look Press / Elliott Franks
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is making a splash with a promise to skinny-dip in Loch Ness, the habitat of the elusive ‘monster’, if the Scottish National Party (SNP) wins 50 seats in the snap general election.

Davidson, who will be hoping the SNP does not repeat their tally of 56 which they achieved in the 2017 election, claimed she made the pledge safe in the knowledge that “that my modesty (and others’ eyeballs) will remain unmolested.”

I will happily wager to strip naked on the banks of Loch Ness and subject myself to a Hogmanay wild swimming session should such a result occur.

There are 59 parliamentary seats available in Scotland and Davidson – who was Scottish Conservative leader for eight years, quitting in August this year – believes the SNP, which currently has 35 seats, won’t secure the magic number of 50.

It’s fair to say that Davidson’s bold vow hasn’t exactly been met with jubilation on social media, with some begging her not to “honour” her pledge if her election nightmares come true. Others on Twitter insisted that they were not one for “body shaming,” but that “a naked Ruth Davidson in Loch Ness is NOT what I want to see on my Christmas telly.”

One person, referencing PM Boris Johnson who was seen being marched into a fridge on Wednesday morning to avoid questions from the media, cheekily asked: “Can we put her in a fridge?”

Earlier, Johnson was ambushed live on air by a TV reporter who requested an interview with the PM. It provoked an angry response from his press secretary who was caught saying: “Oh for f**k’s sake.” Brits go to the polls on Thursday with results coming in from early on Friday morning.

Also on rt.com ‘Oh for f**k’s sake’: BoJo HIDES IN FRIDGE to escape reporter’s interview request as aide swears on live TV (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies