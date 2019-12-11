‘Oh for f**k’s sake’: TV reporter ambushes BoJo prompting foul-mouthed reply from PM’s aide who HIDES him IN FRIDGE (VIDEO)

Boris Johnson has been ambushed live on air by a TV reporter who requested an interview with the PM, to the exasperation of his press secretary who let out an expletive and decided to hide his boss in a giant fridge.

In the video footage of the incident that has been widely shared on social media, Good Morning Britain reporter Johnathan Swain is seen surprising Johnson at a photo-op event in Yorkshire, where he was helping to deliver milk.

Swain asks the prime minister whether he would be interviewed on the show, which is presented by Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid, provoking a foul-mouthed reply from his press secretary: “Oh for f**k’s sake.”

From bad to worse in final days of Conservative election campaign. #BorisTheCoward hid in a fridge this morning, after facing questions from journalists during a staged milk round. #GE2019#Election2019pic.twitter.com/CQmZ3E0wig — Joel Benjamin (@Gian_TCatt) December 11, 2019

Johnson does eventually reply to say: “I'll be with you in a second” and walks off, before Morgan, who is watching the comical scenes, exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge.”

