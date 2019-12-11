 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Oh for f**k’s sake’: TV reporter ambushes BoJo prompting foul-mouthed reply from PM’s aide who HIDES him IN FRIDGE (VIDEO)

11 Dec, 2019 10:23
Prime Minister Boris Johnson carries a crate of milk to deliver to customers © Reuters / Ben Stansall / Pool
Boris Johnson has been ambushed live on air by a TV reporter who requested an interview with the PM, to the exasperation of his press secretary who let out an expletive and decided to hide his boss in a giant fridge.

In the video footage of the incident that has been widely shared on social media, Good Morning Britain reporter Johnathan Swain is seen surprising Johnson at a photo-op event in Yorkshire, where he was helping to deliver milk.

Swain asks the prime minister whether he would be interviewed on the show, which is presented by Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid, provoking a foul-mouthed reply from his press secretary: “Oh for f**k’s sake.” 

Johnson does eventually reply to say: “I'll be with you in a second” and walks off, before Morgan, who is watching the comical scenes, exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge.”

