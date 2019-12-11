ICYMI: Meet the pub landlord running in the UK election .. for love (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Dec, 2019 16:52
The Conservatives, Labour and a few others get all the headline election coverage, but there are many independents running for parliament in the UK election, and at least one is doing it for love.

One of the quirks of the British election system is that anyone able to stump up £500 and get ten signatures can run to become an MP.
 
ICYMI went to meet Steve Cotten, the self-titled worst pub landlord in the UK, who is fighting to become the parliamentary representative for North Devon.

He may not have the most compelling vision for the future of the country, but he's running for the best reason of all ... to impress a woman.

