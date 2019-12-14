VIDEO showcases artifacts recovered from Hitler’s ‘Wolf's Lair’ bunker

Dozens of items have been recovered after a weeks-long excavation of Adolf Hitler’s Eastern Front headquarters located in Poland. The infamous Nazi compound has remained largely untouched since Hitler left it in 1944.

Ruptly footage shows combs, razors, toothbrushes, plates, signboards and other objects found in the ‘Wolf’s Lair’, an extensive complex tucked away in a remote Polish forest.

The cache of artifacts also includes a still-functioning lighter. Many of the items are stamped with swastikas and other Nazi insignia. Zenon Piotrowicz, managing director of the historic site, said that any new discovery is important as it shows how the compound functioned during the war. For example, historians found a plate reading “Barbershop.”

It was the ‘Wolf’s Lair’ where Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg committed a failed assassination attempt on Hitler in 1944. The bunker was completely abandoned by the Nazis in 1945, as the Soviet Army advanced on Berlin in the final months of the war. The site has been open to the public since the beginning of 1990s.

