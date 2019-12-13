Massive plume of black smoke rises above Moscow as large fabric warehouse goes up in flames (VIDEOS)

Two helicopters, 70 firetrucks and 220 rescuers were involved in a major rescue effort in the Russian capital after fire engulfed a fabric warehouse in a densely populated area along one of the city’s busiest roads.

On Friday 13, the blaze hit a large storage facility on Varshavskoye Highway in southern Moscow, spanning 7,000 square meters and causing partial collapse of the building’s roofing and inner walls.

A huge plume of thick black smoke was seen from kilometers away.

Around 40 people were evacuated from the warehouse, with no injuries reported among them. However, one firefighter was wounded while tackling the blaze. His condition remains unclear at the moment.

The fire disrupted traffic in the busy area. Motorists heading out of Moscow for the weekend were advised to take detours. A mobile laboratory of the Emergencies Ministry was taken to the site to check if the blaze has led to excessive air pollution.

