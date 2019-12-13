Ever wanted to see yourself in a painting? RT Spanish makes it reality on 10th anniversary

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2019 14:11
RT Spanish has marked its tenth year on air with a series of playful promos showing its employees posing for photographs resembling famous artwork through the ages.

The short clips, captioned with the catchphrase “the news as art,” references some of history’s most iconic paintings, including Grant Wood’s ‘American Gothic’ and ‘The Son of Man’ by René Magritte.

The recreations use typical TV situations to set up each ‘painting’. For example, one promo shows correspondent Nicolas Trinchero putting on headphones to listen to a recording. After placing his hands over the headphones, he morphs into Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’.

Since its founding in December 2009, RT en Español has built up a huge following, especially on the internet. RT en Español is the top news channel in Spanish on YouTube, and has more views than the Spanish-language versions of BBC, CNN, Euronews, and teleSUR.

