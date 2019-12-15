Spanish hotel sets world record with the MOST EXPENSIVE Christmas tree (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A lavish Christmas tree, decorated with diamonds and other precious jewels in the lobby of a luxurious five-star hotel near Marbella, Spain, has been recognized as the most expensive on the planet by the World Record Academy.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia decided to impress its guests with a “the world’s most extravagant” Christmas tree designed by Debbie Wingham, who previously created $15 million heels and a $75 million wedding cake. Diamonds have proven to be the tree’s best friends, as it features not only regular ones, but also three-carat pink diamonds, an oval red diamond reportedly worth $5.5 million, as well as black and white diamonds.

The list of high-value gems doesn’t stop there, as a four-carat sapphire is also fitted on the fir tree, alongside luxury jewelry from Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel and Van Cleef & Arpels. Christmas cheer has never been more luxurious, it seems.

Those who like something more traditional can find classic decorations such as snowflakes, fairies and beautifully decorated baubles. But the materials they are made of are quite unusual – diamond dust and 24-carat gold, as well as emu and ostrich eggs. There are also some edible decorations, such as 3D-printed chocolate peacocks.

The hotel initially unveiled the extravagant tree at the end of November, promising to keep it until December 29. If offered guests the chance to take home one of the dazzling Christmas treasures – a diamond valued at €2,000 (around $2,200) – by selecting a key with which to unlock a box. On Saturday, the World Record Academy said that the fir worth $15 million at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia had set a new world record for the most expensive Christmas tree.

However, the hotel apparently gave some confusing information about how much it is worth. In its press release, it said that the Christmas tree is worth £11.9 million (around $15 million) – a figure that circulated in the media. But another article on its website claimed that its total value is €12 million (nearly $13.4 million).

Regardless of which value is more accurate, it still tops the current Guinness World Record holder – a Christmas tree located at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi that is worth around $11 million.

