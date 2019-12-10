Shooting at Czech hospital leaves at least 6 killed, suspect on the run

Six people have been killed in a hospital shooting in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The police are on the hunt for the suspected perpetrator and have ramped up security in other places.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning at University Hospital Ostrava in the northeastern part of the country. The Czech police initially said four people were killed and two others were seriously injured. Those two succumbed to their wounds, Prime Minister Andrej Babis confirmed.

The shooting reportedly happened in the traumatology ward of the hospital.

Policisté přijali oznámení o střelbě v nemocnici v Ostravě Porubě. Na místě nyní policisté zasahuji. Proběhla evakuce osob. pic.twitter.com/VrDDjii6Qp — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 10, 2019

Ostrava Technical University, which hosts the hospital, said the perpetrator was wearing a red jacket. The police released a photo of the suspected gunman on Twitter, requesting public assistance in finding him, and warning that he poses a threat. The university campus was put on lockdown.

Žádáme veřejnost o pomoc při pátrání po pravděpodobném podezřelém. Zároveň vyzýváme k maximální možné obezřetnosti. pic.twitter.com/TKzL0PZe4T — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 10, 2019

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the rapid response unit and police helicopters have been deployed in response to the emergency.

Local media report that the hospital was taken under guard by police officers armed with automatic weapons. Police also said they deployed additional troops to ‘soft targets’ for additional security.

According to local media 4 people dead and 2 injured in #Ostrava hospital shooting. police are searching for a man in red jacket. pic.twitter.com/lpLyZJLUw8 — Vikas Tripathi (@vikasjournolko) December 10, 2019

