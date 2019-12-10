 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting at Czech hospital leaves at least 6 killed, suspect on the run

10 Dec, 2019 07:55
Shooting at Czech hospital leaves at least 6 killed, suspect on the run
The University Hospital Ostrava. Photo by the Czech police.
Six people have been killed in a hospital shooting in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The police are on the hunt for the suspected perpetrator and have ramped up security in other places.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning at University Hospital Ostrava in the northeastern part of the country. The Czech police initially said four people were killed and two others were seriously injured. Those two succumbed to their wounds, Prime Minister Andrej Babis confirmed.

The shooting reportedly happened in the traumatology ward of the hospital.

Ostrava Technical University, which hosts the hospital, said the perpetrator was wearing a red jacket. The police released a photo of the suspected gunman on Twitter, requesting public assistance in finding him, and warning that he poses a threat. The university campus was put on lockdown.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the rapid response unit and police helicopters have been deployed in response to the emergency.

Local media report that the hospital was taken under guard by police officers armed with automatic weapons. Police also said they deployed additional troops to ‘soft targets’ for additional security.

