NZ most active volcano erupts at White Island, rescue operation underway amid reports of people stranded
9 Dec, 2019 02:37
A volcano has erupted in New Zealand off the coast of Bay of Plenty, sending plumes of smoke and ash in the air. A rescue effort has been launched amid reports up to 20 people might have been on or near the island.

What looks like a group of people down the crater was captured on the White Island Crater Rim webcam shortly before the explosions were reported at the island.

The images that have been circulating online were taken at around 2.10 pm, while first reports of an ongoing volcanic activity came about twenty minutes later.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

