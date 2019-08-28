Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupts in huge explosion spewing lava & ash (VIDEOS)
The volcano on Stromboli island erupted at 12:17pm local time on Wednesday, according to Italian officials monitoring the site. Holidaymakers captured the aftermath and reported a metallic taste in their mouths as they watched the almighty blast.
We were just at #Stromboli volcano watching the small eruptions. We left and then this giant eruption happened! #volcanopic.twitter.com/gQHjXuH9l3— Nicole Bremner (@NicoleBremner) August 28, 2019
#28agosto 12:17, esplosione di forte intensità nell'area centro-meridionale della terrazza craterica dello #Stromboli. Intervento #vigilidelfuoco per incendi di vegetazione diffusi, squadre con motobarca ed elitrasportate. Non risultano al momento persone coinvolte @INGVterremotipic.twitter.com/D1jJTEBNMe— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 28, 2019
Planes were captured scooping up water from the sea to use on the burning vegetation set alight by the lava as it spilled down the mountainside. The area surrounding Stromboli had fortunately been closed due to increased activity.
#stromboli eruzione pic.twitter.com/onH7ybUkKS— Carlo Poggio (@carlopoggio) August 28, 2019
AHORA, Fuerte explosión y nueva erupción del #Stromboli - #Italia@Lasiciliawebpic.twitter.com/qYoB3Kh8Wc— InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) August 28, 2019
Stromboli, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, had a major eruption earlier this summer, killing a male hiker who was hit by a falling rock. Several people were injured in that blast as panicked tourists jumped into the sea for safety.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!