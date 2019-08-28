 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupts in huge explosion spewing lava & ash (VIDEOS)

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 13:09 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 13:35
© Twitter / Gianni Ramonda / Carlo Poggio
A volcano off the south of Italy erupted with a loud roar in front of gobsmacked tourists, spilling a river of lava into the sea and sending huge plumes of hot ash into the sky.

The volcano on Stromboli island erupted at 12:17pm local time on Wednesday, according to Italian officials monitoring the site. Holidaymakers captured the aftermath and reported a metallic taste in their mouths as they watched the almighty blast.

Planes were captured scooping up water from the sea to use on the burning vegetation set alight by the lava as it spilled down the mountainside. The area surrounding Stromboli had fortunately been closed due to increased activity. 

Stromboli, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, had a major eruption earlier this summer, killing a male hiker who was hit by a falling rock. Several people were injured in that blast as panicked tourists jumped into the sea for safety. 

