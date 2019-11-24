Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come BACK in 7 years

Traveling more than 60 times faster than a Boeing jet, a huge asteroid is on course to skirt by Earth only to return seven years later.

The space rock, called 2019 VF1, was discovered this year and will pass Earth at about 4:09am GMT on Monday.

The asteroid is 492 feet in diameter and travels more than 60 times faster than a Boeing 747 jet.

NASA has officially registered it as a “near-Earth object” bound to make a “close approach” to our planet. But not too close, the space agency reassured. The asteroid is set to swoosh by at a distance that is around 13 times farther from Earth than the Moon.

It will return and come close to Earth again on November 2026.

Also on rt.com NASA discovers alien SUGAR on board two fallen meteorites indicating possible origin of LIFE on Earth

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!