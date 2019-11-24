 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come BACK in 7 years

24 Nov, 2019 06:45
FILE PHOTO © A Owen / Pixabay
Traveling more than 60 times faster than a Boeing jet, a huge asteroid is on course to skirt by Earth only to return seven years later.

The space rock, called 2019 VF1, was discovered this year and will pass Earth at about 4:09am GMT on Monday.

The asteroid is 492 feet in diameter and travels more than 60 times faster than a Boeing 747 jet.

NASA has officially registered it as a “near-Earth object” bound to make a “close approach” to our planet. But not too close, the space agency reassured. The asteroid is set to swoosh by at a distance that is around 13 times farther from Earth than the Moon.

It will return and come close to Earth again on November 2026.

