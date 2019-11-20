 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

NASA discovers alien SUGAR on board two fallen meteorites indicating possible origin of LIFE on Earth

20 Nov, 2019 10:55
Get short URL
NASA discovers alien SUGAR on board two fallen meteorites indicating possible origin of LIFE on Earth
Meteors impacting ancient Earth, artist’s concept. © NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab
Scientists from NASA and three Japanese universities have found sugar molecules on two different fallen meteorites, greatly complicating our understanding of the possible origins of life on Earth.

Meteorites may have made these initial sugar deliveries to Earth, which include the RNA component ribose and other bio-essential sugars like arabinose and xylose, which are all fundamental and critical biological building blocks. 

Image of the asteroid Bennu captured by from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. © NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

It’s the first time direct evidence of sugar being delivered to Earth from space has been discovered. “The extraterrestrial sugar might have contributed to the formation of RNA on the prebiotic Earth which possibly led to the origin of life,” lead researcher Yoshihiro Furukawa of Tohoku University said.

Also on rt.com NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago

The carbon atoms found in the sugar were different from those typically found on Earth. However, despite being extremely careful to avoid contaminating the initial samples, the team is going to double check their findings by searching for additional ribose in future space rock samples, including those taken from the asteroid Ryugu that are currently en route back to Earth. 

The teams did not discover sugars for DNA, just key components of RNA, which serves as a messenger molecule, copying genetic guidelines from DNA and delivering them throughout the cell to trigger the construction of specific proteins.

Also on rt.com LISTEN: The sound of Earth being lashed by solar storm will haunt your nightmares

Many researchers believe RNA evolved first and was later replaced by DNA, as RNA boasts capabilities that DNA doesn’t have, such as independent self-replication as well as the ability to initiate or speed up chemical reactions. 

“If correct, meteorite bombardment on ancient Earth may have assisted the origin of life with a supply of life’s building blocks,” NASA explained.

A model of the molecular structure of ribose. © Yoshihiro Furukawa

The latest discovery could help unravel the ongoing mystery of how biology could have arisen from non-biological chemical processes here on Earth. The research was published Monday in the journal PNAS.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies