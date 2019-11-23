‘Stand-alone mode’: Russian-made S-400s to operate independently from NATO air defense – Turkish minister

The S-400 air defense missile systems, purchased from Russia, will remain separate from the NATO military network and not cause any problems with its work, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Akar said that the S-400s will not be integrated into the NATO air defense system and will not pose a threat to the alliance.

We’ve been saying it all along. Of course, [the S-400s] will be in ‘stand-alone’ mode. They will operate independently.

Turkey began receiving the S-400s this summer and is set to place the weapons on combat duty next April. Hulusi confirmed that Ankara intends to fully activate the Russian-made systems once its army personnel complete the necessary training.

The country has been under constant pressure from Washington to scrap the contract with Moscow but refused to do so, insisting that it is free to choose from whom to buy arms.

The US blocked the delivery of F-35 jet fighters to Turkey in the hope of convincing it to ax the deal on the S-400s. Akar reiterated that if Turkey does not get the promised planes, it will be compelled to look for alternatives elsewhere.

