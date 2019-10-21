 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH migrants BURN CARS in protest against detention in a Maltese holding center

21 Oct, 2019 11:58
WATCH migrants BURN CARS in protest against detention in a Maltese holding center
People run while a vehicle burns during riots at Hal Far Open Centre migrant camp in Hal Far, Malta, October 21, 2019 ©  Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A group of migrants tried to break free from a holding center in Malta, setting at least five staff and police cars on fire and injuring a policeman.

The riot took place late Sunday evening in a Hal Far camp occupying a former British army barracks near island’s main airport. The migrants torched several rooms and staff cars and, as a result, managed to take control over a part of the compound for a while.

The riot was contained only in the early hours of Monday, after the detention center called for the Rapid Intervention Unit of Malta Police Force. The police later said an officer was slightly injured during the operation.

A series of similar incidents happened in the neighboring Hal Safi Detention Center during summer months and in September. Migrants protested against their detention on the pretext of medical screenings by climbing on the camp’s fence and securing banners saying ‘freedom’ on it, setting their mattresses on fire, while others even managed to escape the facility.

Many of the migrants rescued in the Mediterranean were brought to Malta following the island country’s agreement with three other EU nations - namely Germany, France and Italy - on a “temporary emergency redistribution mechanism”. However, the subsequent gathering of EU leaders failed to cement that agreement, with less than a half of 28 member nations agreeing to accept rescued migrants. Now most of the migrants brought to Malta during that period are still on the island, stretching its limited reception capacities.

