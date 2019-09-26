Malta says only Germany, France maintain migrant-sharing commitment

Only Germany and France have maintained their commitment to take migrants under distribution pacts reached when the small EU nation permitted their disembarkation from humanitarian rescue ships, according to Malta’s interior minister.

Michael Farrugia told Maltese state TV on Thursday that half of the migrants remain in Malta, despite deals brokered through the EU. He urged the bloc and other nations to fulfill their pledges.

The delay in relocation is putting “great pressure” on the detention center where the migrants are held, the minister said.

On Wednesday, migrants being kept in the center hung up banners demanding their release in a peaceful protest, AP reported. The 800 migrants being detained at the Hal Safi center include migrants rescued at sea by the Maltese armed forces.