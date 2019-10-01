 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What on earth did Francois Hollande say that shocked Carla Bruni? (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 15:46 Edited time: 1 Oct, 2019 16:31
File photo © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and Francois Hollande have the internet agog over a seemingly intense moment in their conversation, with netizens trying to work out what the former French president said to shock the singer.

The two were caught on camera having a quiet word ahead of Jacques Chirac’s funeral in Paris, when Bruni suddenly draws away to face forward, looking quite stunned. She even takes a moment for a deep breath as Hollande looks on.

Viewers who spotted the strangely intense reaction were gripped as to what the two could possibly have been discussing, and theories ran wild online, from him revealing the ending of Game of Thrones, to making an indecent proposal. More imaginative responses suggested that this was the moment she discovered Chirac’s death.

The urge to get to the bottom of the mystery even drove one man to plead to Hollande directly to finally put him out of his misery and reveal what he said. “I no longer eat, I no longer sleep,” he tweeted, begging for a revelatory DM.

