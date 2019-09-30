Flying fox? Wild animal filmed running around INSIDE Moscow airport terminal (VIDEO)

Air travelers passing through Moscow’s busy Domodedovo Airport were surprised to see an unlikely jetsetter poking around the luggage belt and check-in area: a full-grown fox.

In social media footage filmed during the recent close encounter, the red fox can be seen wandering around behind the check-in desks, possibly trying to escape via the luggage belts, before turning and sprinting across the tiled floor toward the windows.

The creature can be seen pawing at the glass in vain, looking for an opening.

The airport press service told TASS afterwards that CCTV footage showed the fox had spent several minutes inside the terminal before making its way outside again. It’s not clear where the animal went next, or how it completed its onward journey.

Also on rt.com Grizzly bears face-off in ferocious fight on Canadian highway (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!