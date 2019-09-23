Grizzly bears face-off in ferocious fight on Canadian highway (VIDEO)

Rare footage of two grizzly bears embroiled in a vicious fight has gone viral after the awesome wildlife encounter was filmed on a Canadian highway and shared on social media.

The incredible video shows the two bears facing off on their hind legs while growling, shoving and scratching each other in a vicious brawl that brings them to the ground before they roll into a ditch.

The footage ends with the bears chasing after each other and the bystander behind the camera clearly re-evaluating her front-row seat.

Cari McGillivray shot on the “amazing moment” on Stewart-Cassiar Highway in Birtish Columbia on Friday and shared the footage on Facebook, amassing more than 40,000 shares over the weekend.

“Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!”, McGillivray wrote.

