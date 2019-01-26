WATCH Russian supersonic Tu-22M3 bomber’s terrifying crash-landing in Murmansk region

A horrific video of Russian Tu-22M3 crash in the Murmansk region has emerged online, showing the strategic bomber’s approach in near-zero visibility and the moment it slammed the airstrip and snapped in half, engulfing in flames.

Video of the tragedy, apparently recorded by one of the servicemen at an air base near the city of Olenegorsk and since leaked online, shows heavy fog covering the area during the January 22 incident.

During the crash-landing the strategic bomber literally broke apart, with its cabin engulfed in flames seen tumbling on the ground.

Three of the four-pilot crew died on the spot, while the commander miraculously survived. He was urgently hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash.

The fatal flight in blizzard conditions was a routine training mission, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, which noted that the bomber carried no weapons during the incident.

