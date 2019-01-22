Supersonic strike bomber Tu-22M3 crash-lands in Russia’s northwest

A Tu-22M3 supersonic strategic bomber has crashed in Russia’s north-west while trying to make a landing during a sudden snowstorm. Two crew members died in the incident while two others were injured.

The bomber got into trouble after conducting a training exercise, the Russian defense ministry reported. It attempted to make a landing at an air base near the city of Olenegorsk in Russia’s Murmansk region.

The aircraft was destroyed by the impact. Two crew members died on the spot while two others survived and were taken to a hospital for treatment, the ministry said.

The storm, which affected the aircraft, is of a rare kind that only happens in Arctic areas. It is almost impossible to predict and develops very rapidly, turning a calm day into a fierce and dangerous blizzard.

The Tupolev Tu-22M3 is a supersonic long-range bomber, which can carry nuclear air-to-surface missile. The model has been operational since the late 1980s. The aircraft that crashed in the Murmansk region had no weapons on board, according to the ministry statement.

The air base near Olenegorsk is operated by the long-range command of the Russian Air Forces and is one of several where Tu-22M3s are deployed.

