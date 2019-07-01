Fearless Moscow Zoo cleaner fends off polar bear with broom (VIDEO)

Anything can become a weapon when you’re fighting for your life as proven by a Moscow Zoo cleaner, who used an ordinary broom to prevent an attack by a polar bear.

Friday’s incident, which almost ended in tragedy, occured at the Moscow Zoo and was captured on CCTV.

The woman was performing a routine clean of an enclosure when a bear, which should’ve been locked up during the procedure, wandered in. So far, it is unclear how it managed to do so.

The animal quickly approached the woman who pointed a broom at it, baffling the creature. The cleaner’s colleague also helped by distracting the bear and forcing it to choose between two targets.

The woman eventually capitalized on the bear’s confusion and made it out of the enclosure, moving slowly, and never showing her back to the mammal.

Also on rt.com VIDEO of Indian bikers nearly becoming tiger’s lunch goes viral

Reaching a length of up to three meters and the weighing of up to a ton, the polar bear is the largest terrestrial predator on Earth. For humans, it’s considered to be the most dangerous type of bear due to feeding solely on meat unlike other species which also eat honey and berries.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!