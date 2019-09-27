US wasted billions in Afghanistan while China developed infrastructure – and now New York has bumpy roads, jokes Pakistani PM

Pakistan’s prime minister served up some bitter truths during an interview with MSNBC, noting that US taxpayer dollars would have been better spent on fixing America’s infrastructure, as opposed to squandering them in Afghanistan.

Asked what advice he had given US President Donald Trump on the seemingly endless war in Afghanistan, Imran Khan told the co-hosts of Morning Joe that the conflict would go on for “another 19 years” if the United States doesn’t push for peace.

While USA was pouring at least $1.5 Trillion into futile Afghanistan war, China was developing 1st world infrastructure and today New York has bumpy roads - PM Pakistan Imran Khan

| Morning Joe | @MSNBC#UNGApic.twitter.com/N612faz7sI — Osman Khan (@OsmanKhan303) September 26, 2019

“If I was an American I would ask – at least $1.5 trillion has been spent in Afghanistan, what have we achieved in this?” he said, adding that his visit to the United States to attend the UN General Assembly made it clear to him that the money spent to prop up Kabul should have remained at home.

While the US was pouring money into Afghanistan, in this futile war, the Chinese were developing first-world infrastructure… and I’m in New York, and I’m watching [my] car bumping around.

His jab at America’s infrastructure – often criticized for lagging behind other first-world nations – received accolades on Twitter.

LMAO!! KHAN JUST NAILED IT



If I were an American I would ask (the govt), you've spent $1.5T on this futile war in Afghanistan while China went and developed and you've got bumpy roads in New York City! #ImranKhan#UNGApic.twitter.com/5k8lyp9dYm — Arsalan Siddiqy (@ArsalanISF) September 26, 2019

Solid & effective Surgical Strike of #PMIK

Tip to all Americans.

If I were an American I would ask (the govt), you've spent $1.5T on this futile war in Afghanistan while China went & developed & you've got bumpy roads in New York City! Only Brave #ImranKhan can do this. #UNGA — F Ansari Sr (@fransaree) September 26, 2019

Even co-host Joe Scarborough applauded Khan’s discerning observation, remarking that the prime minister sounded like a “voter from the Bronx.”

The war in Afghanistan has dragged on for nearly two decades, after the United States invaded the country in October 2001. The total cost of the war has been estimated between $760 billion to $2 trillion.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!