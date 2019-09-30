 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Human trafficker, on the run for 17 years after prison break, found in Chinese cave by police drone (PHOTOS)

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 13:16
Get short URL
Human trafficker, on the run for 17 years after prison break, found in Chinese cave by police drone (PHOTOS)
© Yongshan Police
A 63-year-old man who had been on the run for 17 years after pulling off a daring prison break was finally captured by Chinese police, who tracked the fugitive to a cave using drones.

Song Jiang was apprehended at his mountainous hideout on September 19 by Yongshan police in Yunnan province, south-west China, after authorities used unmanned aerial vehicles to search the area. 

© Yongshan Police

Jiang was imprisoned for trafficking women and children, but escaped from prison in 2002. Police said they started to zero in on his whereabouts in early September this year after receiving a crucial tip-off. 

Following a number of failed missions by personnel on the ground, drones were deployed and, after a five-hour-long aerial search, eventually revealed his hiding place.

© Yongshan Police

 After spotting the small cave littered with rubbish on the side of a steep cliff, officers moved in on foot to take Jiang back into custody. Police said the fugitive had been living in complete seclusion for so long that he found it difficult to communicate with officers.

Also on rt.com John McAfee forced to move hideout after ‘a**hole publicly outed’ location on Twitter

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies