John McAfee forced to move hideout after ‘a**hole publicly outed’ location on Twitter

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 13:26 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 13:39
Composite image: © REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi, © Twitter / @officialmcafee
Crypto evangelist, cyber security expert and on-the-run US presidential candidate John McAfee has been forced to flee his current hideout after an online sleuth blew his cover and exposed his location.

The 73-year-old cybersecurity expert claims he is being hunted by US authorities for tax evasion amounting to millions of dollars, and documents his fugitive lifestyle for his followers on Twitter.

He was briefly detained in the Dominican Republic for failing to declare weapons on board his yacht. Upon his release by Dominican authorities, he informed his followers that he was leaving his yacht, ‘The Freedom Boat’, and was flying to Lithuania.

He then ‘went dark’ about his exact location, fueling online speculation that he was no longer in Lithuania, but was still posting prolifically about US politics, cryptocurrencies and world events all while claiming to be holed up in a homemade Faraday tent (designed to block electromagnetic signals) in some secret location. 

On Wednesday, McAfee announced that he and his wife Janice had “moved because some a**hole publicly outed our location.”

This may, however, have been a self-depreciative tongue-in-cheek comment as he commended Adam Guerbuez for discovering the McAfees’ ‘top secret’ location in Iceland, while admitting that he himself had actually given away a major clue.

