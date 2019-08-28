John McAfee forced to move hideout after ‘a**hole publicly outed’ location on Twitter

Crypto evangelist, cyber security expert and on-the-run US presidential candidate John McAfee has been forced to flee his current hideout after an online sleuth blew his cover and exposed his location.

The 73-year-old cybersecurity expert claims he is being hunted by US authorities for tax evasion amounting to millions of dollars, and documents his fugitive lifestyle for his followers on Twitter.

We have been outed. You cannot blame Adam. It would have happened eventually. The slip up was mine - mentioning Gregor's Eatery. I, in fact, commend Adam for his intelligence and insightful work. If I had money, I would hire you Adam. We are on the road again. https://t.co/zvzMj5RyiH — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 28, 2019

He was briefly detained in the Dominican Republic for failing to declare weapons on board his yacht. Upon his release by Dominican authorities, he informed his followers that he was leaving his yacht, ‘The Freedom Boat’, and was flying to Lithuania.

Also on rt.com John McAfee re-emerges without boat & guns amid rumors ‘CIA finally got him’

He then ‘went dark’ about his exact location, fueling online speculation that he was no longer in Lithuania, but was still posting prolifically about US politics, cryptocurrencies and world events all while claiming to be holed up in a homemade Faraday tent (designed to block electromagnetic signals) in some secret location.

On Wednesday, McAfee announced that he and his wife Janice had “moved because some a**hole publicly outed our location.”

.@theemrsmcafee and I have moved. We moved because some a*hole publicly outed our location. Janice and I have settled in to a new safe house in a new country. Weather still sucks but at least our Comm room is fully mobile and will arrive soon. We will miss Gregor's. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 28, 2019

This may, however, have been a self-depreciative tongue-in-cheek comment as he commended Adam Guerbuez for discovering the McAfees’ ‘top secret’ location in Iceland, while admitting that he himself had actually given away a major clue.

Also on rt.com ‘Arm to the teeth & pretend to be Canadian’: McAfee’s savage tactical advice for next US Civil War

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!