‘Arm to the teeth & pretend to be Canadian’: McAfee’s savage tactical advice for next US Civil War

Scandalously famous tech millionaire John McAfee has offered some cheeky advice for both blue and red states in case a civil war erupts in the US: hoard guns, pretend to be Canadian, and sell useless states to Mexico and Cuba.

“If you’re anticipating civil war, I think I can help you,” McAfee said in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, addressing the “hateful words on both sides of the gun issue” with a quick rundown of his strategy for surviving the partisan battleground.

Hateful words on both sides of the gun issue. Is civil war coming? If so, here's my advice to both sides: pic.twitter.com/0qImniiGbF — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 8, 2019

“I suggest you arm yourselves to the teeth with the latest Israeli weaponry,” McAfee told West Coast liberals, pointing out that they are “vastly outnumbered in terms of guns.”

Conservatives in the meantime should take advantage of liberals’ attempt to arm themselves by “selling them your Daisy BB rifles and tell them they’re AR-15s. They won’t know the f***ing difference,” the cryptocurrency evangelist suggested.

And the northeast – just tell them you’re part of Canada, and they won’t know the f***ing difference.

Colorado and New Mexico? “Worthless land… see if you can sell it to Mexico.”

As for Florida, “if you cannot sell it to Cuba, then blow the bridges and stock piranha in all the swamps - that’ll keep them busy till the war is over.”

While McAfee claimed to be “impartial,” the tweet followed another short video in which he calls himself – with tongue firmly planted in cheek – “as extreme right-wing as a person can ever get, with a few exceptions.”

I own more guns than God! Or I did, until the Dominican Republic took them away from me a couple of weeks ago.

The World is condemning America for our mass murders and violence. The World should take a look at itself. pic.twitter.com/v6AqrJusTk — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 7, 2019

He also chastises those countries that would attack the US for its eruptions of gun violence, pointing out that European mass murderers use cars or bombs to the same end and urging people to stop blaming “objects” and “politics” instead of getting to the bottom of why these attacks are happening.

McAfee has long been an international mystery man, regularly amusing his Twitter followers with eyebrow-raising updates about his endeavors. The 73-year-old tycoon claims he is wanted by the IRS for tax evasion (and that the CIA recently tried to “collect” him), but he nevertheless plans to run for US president in 2020 and probably (since he was born at a US military base in the UK) for British Prime Minister’s seat simultaneously.

