Tear gas, petrol bombs at fresh clashes between police & protesters in Hong Kong, reports of live fire (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Intense riots and violent clashes between demonstrators and police broke out across Hong Kong streets on Tuesday. Dozens were arrested and one protester was hurt after police reportedly fired a live round to fend off attack.

The rioters set makeshift barricades on fire and hurled petrol bombs and bottles at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. The most intense street fights are said to have taken place in the Wan Chai District of Hong Kong, China’s self-governing territory.

Video: Radical protesters throw a petrol bomb at the police in #HongKong on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ncEMIwoM00 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 1, 2019

At least 96 people were detained for violating public assembly laws and carrying weapons and firecrackers, as well as owning dangerous chemical substances, local media stated.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) and opposition group Demosisto also reported that live rounds were fired and one protester was injured as a result. The paper shared a video of a young man lying on the ground with what appears to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was wearing a black helmet, protective goggles and respirator – the accessories typically sported by the protesters. The man was later hospitalized. The news outlet also reported that several live rounds were also fired in the sky.

The Associated Press cited a police source who confirmed that an officer indeed fired his revolver while confronting a group of aggressive protesters who were hurling objects at police. The source did not reveal any other details of how the incident unfolded.

As of now, the use of live ammunition has not been confirmed by police or state-run media. The SCMP and Hong Kong Free Press also shared footage of what they said happened before the “warning shots” were fired.

Dozens of stick-wielding protesters can be seen surrounding and trashing a parked ambulance truck. Several policemen in green uniforms and riot helmets arrive to chase them off with batons.

One officer falls down during the fight. The protesters then quickly swarm around the man, pounding him with sticks as he lies on the pavement. They flee only after other officers jump to rescue their colleague.

A video circulating online shows warning shots fired as protesters and police clash at the junction of Waterloo and Nathan Roads pic.twitter.com/8WZPtAFhwC — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) October 1, 2019

Some policemen appear to be pointing handguns into the air and at the protesters. Two gunshots are heard but it is unclear who fired them and at what moment.

Two officers are also seen with their faces bloodied in the video. Hong Kong Police accused the protesters of throwing corrosive chemicals as well and posted photographs of chemical burns on the officers’ skin and clothes.

The months-long mass protests were initially triggered by a now-dropped extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be moved to mainland China. Hong Kong authorities eventually relented to the backlash, suspending work on the bill before vowing to formally withdraw it.

The protesters, nevertheless, have refused to back down until several of their other demands are fulfilled, like an amnesty over the riots and election reform. Some protest leaders have urged European countries and the US to intervene to support them and sanction Chinese officials. Beijing, meanwhile, has strongly condemned the rioting and warned foreign governments against inciting violence in Hong Kong.

