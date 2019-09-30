BrahMos going local: India tests supersonic missile with ‘major indigenous components’

India has successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic missile, which it developed together with Russia. The weapon features several major components manufactured domestically.

The missile was fired on Monday morning from a test site in Chandipur, a coastal city in northeastern India, and traveled some 290km before hitting its target, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) reported.

The test involved a land attack version of the missile, which had several components manufactured domestically, including its propulsion system, airframe, and power supply.

Images of BrahMos test conducted today. Indian propulsion system was used. pic.twitter.com/rQsBDBG401 — Indian Defence (@IndianDefenceRA) September 30, 2019

A photo here from today's BrahMos test site. The missile system continued testing with an expanded slew of Indian systems that now make the BrahMos over 65% Indian. Details: https://t.co/8omToFOvMvpic.twitter.com/8dacypxZhc — Livefist (@livefist) September 30, 2019

BrahMos, dubbed the world’s fastest cruise missile, was designed based on the export version of the Russian P-800 Oniks anti-ship system.

Indian engineers developed navigation and targeting systems for the projectile, while the Russians supplied components like the ramjet engine, which allows BrahMos to travel at speeds of up to Mach 3, according to the manufacturer.

New Delhi has been pushing to produce a greater share of components domestically as part of its “Make in India” initiative.

Also on rt.com India shows-off next-gen BrahMos supersonic missile at arms expo

The missile can be deployed from various platforms, including warships, submarines, land-based launchers, and heavy fighter jets. Several derivatives of BrahMos are in the works, including an extended-range version that will ultimately be able to engage targets at a distance of up to 800km, a smaller version suitable for a wider range of platforms, and the next-generation variant that will be capable of reaching hypersonic speeds.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!