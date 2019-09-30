 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BrahMos going local: India tests supersonic missile with ‘major indigenous components’

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 15:36
FILE PHOTO. Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles during a full dress rehearsal for a parade. ©REUTERS / Kamal Kishore
India has successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic missile, which it developed together with Russia. The weapon features several major components manufactured domestically.

The missile was fired on Monday morning from a test site in Chandipur, a coastal city in northeastern India, and traveled some 290km before hitting its target, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) reported.

The test involved a land attack version of the missile, which had several components manufactured domestically, including its propulsion system, airframe, and power supply.

BrahMos, dubbed the world’s fastest cruise missile, was designed based on the export version of the Russian P-800 Oniks anti-ship system.

Indian engineers developed navigation and targeting systems for the projectile, while the Russians supplied components like the ramjet engine, which allows BrahMos to travel at speeds of up to Mach 3, according to the manufacturer.

New Delhi has been pushing to produce a greater share of components domestically as part of its “Make in India” initiative.

The missile can be deployed from various platforms, including warships, submarines, land-based launchers, and heavy fighter jets. Several derivatives of BrahMos are in the works, including an extended-range version that will ultimately be able to engage targets at a distance of up to 800km, a smaller version suitable for a wider range of platforms, and the next-generation variant that will be capable of reaching hypersonic speeds.

