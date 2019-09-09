Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it downed an Israeli drone near the southern border. Earlier, the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed that Israel will no longer be allowed to violate Lebanon’s airspace with impunity.

The type of UAV, or whether it was a commercial or a military grade surveillance drone, is unknown. Hezbollah is yet to release any footage.

The IDF has yet to confirm or deny any of the accusations, but Israel typically refuses to comment on “foreign reports.”

Lebanon accuses Israel of last month’s botched suicide drone attack in Beirut, which triggered an exchange of fire at the border and forced Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to declare a “new phase” in the conflict, vowing to down any intruding aircraft.

This is the start of a new phase, there is a new battlefield which is targeting Israel's drones in Lebanon's skies, and it is in the hands of Hezbollah field commanders

