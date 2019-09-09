 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 04:39 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 05:48
Get short URL
Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations
FILE PHOTO: An Israel soldier launches Elbit Systems Skylark I surveillance drone ©  AFP / Jack Guez
Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it downed an Israeli drone near the southern border. Earlier, the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed that Israel will no longer be allowed to violate Lebanon’s airspace with impunity.

The type of UAV, or whether it was a commercial or a military grade surveillance drone, is unknown. Hezbollah is yet to release any footage.

Also on rt.com ‘No more tolerance of Israel over Lebanese airspace’: Hezbollah head signals ‘new phase’ of conflict

The IDF has yet to confirm or deny any of the accusations, but Israel typically refuses to comment on “foreign reports.”

Lebanon accuses Israel of last month’s botched suicide drone attack in Beirut, which triggered an exchange of fire at the border and forced Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to declare a “new phase” in the conflict, vowing to down any intruding aircraft.

This is the start of a new phase, there is a new battlefield which is targeting Israel's drones in Lebanon's skies, and it is in the hands of Hezbollah field commanders

Also on rt.com Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies