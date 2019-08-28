 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’
HomeWorld News

Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 17:57 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 18:30
Get short URL
Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’
©  Reuters / Amir Cohen
The Lebanese Army said it opened fire on Israeli drones that “breached” its airspace near the southern border. It follows the crash of two Israeli drones in Beirut, which the nation’s PM called an “open attack on sovereignty.”

The army said it shot at the aircraft on Wednesday afternoon, which media reports placed near the border town of Al-Adaysa.

The first pair of drones spotted left Lebanese airspace after the army fired on one of them, while a third was seen less than an hour later. It, too, returned to Israel after being fired upon.

READ MORE: Lebanon, Iraq, Iran call out Israel's 'declaration of war' after it bombs 3 COUNTRIES in one weekend

Also on rt.com ‘We are waiting for war’: Lebanese say Israel has gone too far

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies