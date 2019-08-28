Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’

The Lebanese Army said it opened fire on Israeli drones that “breached” its airspace near the southern border. It follows the crash of two Israeli drones in Beirut, which the nation’s PM called an “open attack on sovereignty.”

The army said it shot at the aircraft on Wednesday afternoon, which media reports placed near the border town of Al-Adaysa.

The first pair of drones spotted left Lebanese airspace after the army fired on one of them, while a third was seen less than an hour later. It, too, returned to Israel after being fired upon.

