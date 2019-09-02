 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas shooter called 911, cops & FBI after getting sacked and went on rampage in Odessa – police
‘No more tolerance of Israel over Lebanese airspace’: Hezbollah head signals ‘new phase’ of conflict

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 18:15 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 19:14
©  Reuters / Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has vowed to usher in a “new phase” of conflict with Israel, insisting Tel Aviv will no longer violate Lebanese airspace with their drones and promising to respond in force.

In a video address on Monday afternoon, Nasrallah condemned the recent incursions into Lebanon by Israeli drones, threatening to shoot down the next such craft that breaches the country’s airspace.

“When we down the next Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace soon, those who want to complain that this will lead to an escalation, address your complaints to the Israelis who send these drones,” he said.

This is the start of a new phase, there is a new battlefield which is targeting Israel's drones in Lebanon's skies, and it is in the hands of Hezbollah field commanders.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah aired footage of a rocket strike on Israeli military vehicles in the Avivim settlement near the border with Lebanon.

Footage of wounded Israeli soldiers being evacuated from the battlefield circulated in Israeli media, however local media reports now say the photos were part of a deception meant to convince Hezbollah their attack had been successful.

The IDF later responded to the rocket attacks with strikes of its own around the same area.

Nasrallah called the rocket attack an “achievement,” noting that it was deliberately carried out during daylight hours, and added a warning to Tel Aviv: “we say to the Israelis that ... your soldiers there deep inside the occupied lands [in Israel] will be within our target and response zone in case any assault happens again.”

