‘Don’t @ me’: KFC bites back at Tories after Bojo’s party uses them for Corbyn attack

The Tories have been mercilessly roasted by fried chicken fast food chain KFC, after PM Boris Johnson’s party tagged them on Twitter in a political attack on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Conservatives tweeted on Friday: “Hey @KFC_UKI, we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you” and attached a photoshopped picture of Corbyn in a chicken costume with the words “Totally spineless chicken.”

However, the fried chicken specialists responded to give short shrift to the Tories’ attempt to include them in a political debate, as they fired back: “This is KFC not LBC don’t @ me.” LBC is a radio station that focuses on UK politics.

This is KFC not LBC don’t @ me. https://t.co/VOfnH5kb11 — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) September 6, 2019

The antagonistic post by Johnson’s party may have been prompted after Labour and other opposition parties agreed earlier on Friday to reject government plans for a snap poll in a motion to be put before British MPs in parliament on Monday.

KFC’s brutal knockdown prompted much amusement online with many praising the restaurant chain. There were calls for the fast food giant to hand Corbyn a black [loyalty] card so that the vegetarian leader can make the most of the vegan burger they launched in June.

now do the right thing and give our man @jeremycorbyn a black card — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) September 6, 2019

hahaha yes but they're launching a vegan burger, not only that but he could use it to share the love — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) September 6, 2019

It would appear the UK government has a particular taste for all things chicken at the moment. In August, they launched a new strategy to curb knife crime, by putting anti-stabbing messages on takeaway boxes of fried chicken in several restaurant chains in England and Wales.

Critics denounced the initiative as racist due to an age old trope of linking black people and fried chicken.

