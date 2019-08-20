 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘All cops are boneless’: UK govt’s #knifefree chicken boxes ridiculed by crowdfunded alternative

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 18:28 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 18:36
A citizens group has come up with its own creative response to the UK home office’s #knifefree chicken boxes initiative, with a sprinkle of information and a dollop of humor for fried chicken lovers.

The group operating under the name ‘Spelling mistakes cost lives,’ which has set up a fundraising website for the project, has branded the government’s campaign to combat knife crime as “patronising, racist and dumb.” They say any money received will go to making alternative chicken boxes.

The boxes will have the messages “All cops are boneless” and “Don’t be a chicken! Know your rights!” emblazoned on them. Inside consumers will find information about rights on the police’s ‘stop and search’ policy and how they can respond.

The new strategy to curb knife crime, by putting anti-stabbing messages on takeaway boxes of fried chicken in several restaurant chains in England and Wales has been widely condemned. Critics have denounced the initiative as racist due to an age old trope of linking black people and fried chicken.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot called it a “crude, offensive and probably expensive” campaign that demonizes her community. While Tottenham MP David Lammy asked on Twitter: “What’s next, knife-free watermelons?”

“Knife free” chicken boxes were revealed on Wednesday as the keystone of London’s plan to combat the surge of knifings across the UK. More than 321,000 takeaway containers will be sent to chains like Morley’s, Dixy Chicken and Chicken Cottage.

