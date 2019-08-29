Good vibes: YouPorn offers town of Dildo $100k-worth in ads to lure visitors

The Canadian town of Dildo has become such a viral sensation in recent weeks that adult website YouPorn is hoping to ride the gravy train and cash in on the town’s bizarre name by offering to pump up its tourism industry.

YouPorn, which contains exactly the content you’d imagine it would, offered the Newfoundland and Labrador town $100,000 worth of free advertising on its homepage to help promote Dildo’s tourism, which has already seen a major boost after multiple segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Congratulations on your recent recognition and newfound charm that is attracting many to your town,” YouPorn vice president Charlie Hughes wrote in a letter to the town.

“In order to keep up the good times my staff and I are elated to offer the town of Dildo a free ad campaign towards your tourism efforts worth $100,000 on YouPorn, which receives 20 million homepage views a day!”

TV host Kimmel is engaged in a protracted, tongue-in-cheek campaign to become the town’s honorary mayor, going so far as to erect a giant Hollywood-like sign featuring the town’s name, at the cost of $100,000, for the ABC network.

Local residents were reportedly forced to mount ‘no trespassing’ signs on the surrounding hillsides as so many people tried to sneak a selfie with the baudy billboard.

YouPorn isn’t the first company to try and capitalize on the town’s cheeky name; sex toy company Our Pleasure filmed a promotional video with some of its products in front of Dildo town landmarks, much to the chagrin of Dildo, which is less than an hour’s drive from Conception Bay.

“If they had just casually mentioned the name on their site and didn’t go to that extreme, we wouldn’t have had a problem, but they went too far with this,” said Dildo local service district committee member Andrew Pretty.

