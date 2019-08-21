West’s news dominated by Hong Kong while Yellow Vests largely ignored – Pilger

Western mainstream media now operate in an extremely narrow spectrum of authorized opinions and views; we just have to look at how differently protests in Hong Kong and France are covered, veteran journalist John Pilger has said.

“The news is dominated by Hong Kong, and yet 29 miles from England is France and this extraordinary rebellion of the ‘yellow jackets’ that has produced an equally extraordinary violence from the state and has been virtually ignored,” Pilger told RT’s Going Underground program.

The explanation of course is that the US and its allies are in a state of virtual war against China, the goal of which is to “maintain supremacy in all areas of human affairs,” he said.

They see a challenge in China. Undoubtedly it’s an economic challenge, but it’s not a military challenge. This 19th century view of the world that permeates Washington and has returned to this country, the United Kingdom, has now created a war situation with China.

The Yellow West movement, which got its name after the high-visibility jackets worn by the demonstrators, kicked off in November over a proposed hike in fuel taxes, which was later dropped. Facing a harsh response, demonstrations continued over a wider discontent with Macron’s pro-business agenda, decline in living standards and growing inequality.

In Hong Kong large-scale protests erupted in late March over a proposed law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be handed over to the mainland. Although the law has since been suspended, the protests have only gained momentum, spiraling into fierce clashes with police.

