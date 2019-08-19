Watch Swiss fighter jets shadow Russian GOVERNMENT PLANE as ‘act of hospitality’

Russian officials and journalists flying to France for a Putin-Macron summit got some additional firepower on their tail when they were shadowed by fighter jets of the Swiss Air Force – as the locals' idea of hospitality.

The two jets were scrambled to meet the Russian aircraft and escort it for about five minutes as it crossed through Swiss airspace and went to France. The moment was filmed by some of the passengers.

The Russian government Il-96 plane, with officials and press corps on board, flew on Monday to Marceles, where Russian President Vladimir Puitn is meeting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who was among the passengers, said the Swiss participation was “fine” and reminded him of a similar encounter in 2016.

We sent a note that time and the Swiss said it was an act of hospitality.

