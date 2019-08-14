 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Closer to greatness’: India’s rover mission Chandrayaan-2 leaves Earth’s orbit, heading to Moon

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 08:36 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 09:55
Chandrayaan-2 during its launch on July 22, 2019. © AFP / Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Indian rover-carrying spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 successfully maneuvered its way out of Earth’s orbit and is now heading for the Moon, where it is scheduled to land next month.

Launched into space last month, the mission consists of an orbiter, lander, and a small rover. After circling the Earth for 22 days, the spacecraft left the planet’s orbit on Wednesday and set a course for the Moon.

All systems on board “are performing normal,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

In the next step, the lander will be detached from the orbiter and land on the Moon’s South Pole on September 7. From there, the solar-powered Pragyan (wisdom) rover will explore the surface for two weeks, taking pictures and sending images back to Earth.

If successful, India will be the fourth country to land on the Moon, after the US, USSR, and China.

