 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Insta couple sparks outrage after splashing holy water on woman’s backside (VIDEO)

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 16:14
Get short URL
Insta couple sparks outrage after splashing holy water on woman’s backside (VIDEO)
© Facebook / Zdeněk Slouka
An ‘Insta-famous’ couple from the Czech Republic has apologized after sharing footage of themselves inappropriately splashing holy water at a sacred temple in Bali, Indonesia.

Sabina Dolezalova posted a video on her Instagram page of her boyfriend Zdenek Slouka splashing the water, from a fountain at the Baji Temple in Ubud, on her backside. 

The ‘fitspo’ couple were exploring the Ubud Monkey Forest tourist destination when they filmed the footage. The video has since been removed and replaced with a statement from the pair who have apologized for the outrage they caused. 

We are so sorry about the video from yesterday. We dishonoured the holy temple and the holy water in Ubud,” they said, claiming they didn’t realise the temple or the water was holy.

Dr. Arya Wedakarna, a Balinese senator, shared the footage to his social media accounts on Monday to lambaste the couple for “abusing the temple.” Almost one thousand people commented on the senator’s post and called for the tourists to be banned from visiting Indonesia again due to their “unacceptable” and “insulting” behavior. 

Also on rt.com Dramatic VIDEOS show volcano violently erupting in Indonesia’s Java as tourists FLEE

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies