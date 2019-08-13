Insta couple sparks outrage after splashing holy water on woman’s backside (VIDEO)

An ‘Insta-famous’ couple from the Czech Republic has apologized after sharing footage of themselves inappropriately splashing holy water at a sacred temple in Bali, Indonesia.

Sabina Dolezalova posted a video on her Instagram page of her boyfriend Zdenek Slouka splashing the water, from a fountain at the Baji Temple in Ubud, on her backside.

The ‘fitspo’ couple were exploring the Ubud Monkey Forest tourist destination when they filmed the footage. The video has since been removed and replaced with a statement from the pair who have apologized for the outrage they caused.

“We are so sorry about the video from yesterday. We dishonoured the holy temple and the holy water in Ubud,” they said, claiming they didn’t realise the temple or the water was holy.

Dr. Arya Wedakarna, a Balinese senator, shared the footage to his social media accounts on Monday to lambaste the couple for “abusing the temple.” Almost one thousand people commented on the senator’s post and called for the tourists to be banned from visiting Indonesia again due to their “unacceptable” and “insulting” behavior.

Also on rt.com Dramatic VIDEOS show volcano violently erupting in Indonesia’s Java as tourists FLEE

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!