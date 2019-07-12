 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian oil tanker crew bailed without charges but vessel remains impounded in Gibraltar

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 22:43
©  UK Ministry of Defence / Handout via Reuters
The four crew members of the Iranian oil tanker seized by UK last week in Gibraltar have been released from jail without charges, yet the vessel remains detained under the dubious pretext of Tehran violating the Syria oil embargo.

The bailed-out crew include the master of the vessel and the chief officer, who had been arrested on Thursday, and two second officers that were detained on Friday. All have been granted police bail “with conditions,” Royal Gibraltar police said in shorts statement, without specifying the details.

The Panama-flagged tanker had a 28-person crew comprising mostly of Indian nationals, but also some Pakistanis and Ukrainians. They are being interviewed as witnesses, Gibraltar officials noted earlier.

