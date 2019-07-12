Iranian oil tanker crew bailed without charges but vessel remains impounded in Gibraltar

The four crew members of the Iranian oil tanker seized by UK last week in Gibraltar have been released from jail without charges, yet the vessel remains detained under the dubious pretext of Tehran violating the Syria oil embargo.

The bailed-out crew include the master of the vessel and the chief officer, who had been arrested on Thursday, and two second officers that were detained on Friday. All have been granted police bail “with conditions,” Royal Gibraltar police said in shorts statement, without specifying the details.

Press release with update on Grace 1 arrests. pic.twitter.com/zxSqI3xMJe — Royal Gib Police (@RGPolice) July 12, 2019

The Panama-flagged tanker had a 28-person crew comprising mostly of Indian nationals, but also some Pakistanis and Ukrainians. They are being interviewed as witnesses, Gibraltar officials noted earlier.

