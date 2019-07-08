'Piracy, pure and simple’: Iran’s FM lashes out at UK over supertanker seizure

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif has issued a scathing takedown of the UK after that country’s seizure of an oil supertanker carrying Iranian crude off the coast of Gibraltar last week.

Questioning the legality of the UK’s move, Minister Zarif pointed out on Twitter that “Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo”. The strongly worded message comes amid an ongoing row over the unprecedented seizure by British Royal Marines. “Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality,” he tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo.



Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality.



UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple.



It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 8, 2019

“The UK’s unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple. It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now,” the minister added, echoing the sentiments of Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

Also on rt.com UK’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker tantamount to ‘maritime robbery’ – Tehran defense minister

British forces seized the Iranian supertanker 'Grace 1' off the shores of the southern Iberian coast last Thursday. Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo claimed the ship was en route to Syria, in breach of European Union sanctions against Damascus.

Tehran maintains that these allegations are false and that the UK had no legal right to seize the tanker.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.