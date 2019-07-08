Bollywood star Esha Gupta accuses man of ‘raping her with his eyes’ igniting fierce online debate

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has stirred up controversy online, after accusing a Delhi-based hotelier of “raping her with his eyes.”

“This guy was literally raping me with his eyes. He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this future rapist,” Gupta wrote on her Instagram story and later tweeted.

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

She claims the man, whom she later identified as Rohit Vig, sat at a table opposite her and her friends and began to stare at her for an uncomfortably long time.

“If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped... he deserves to rot,” she added on Twitter, calling Vig “a swine.”

She also retweeted a picture another user posted of the accused alongside the hashtag “#EyeRapist.”

Her posts unleashed a flood of reaction on social media as her claims were met with some support and a heavy dose of skepticism. “Do you even know what rape is Esha Gupta? Shame on you for trivializing such a serious crime,” wrote one fed-up user.

Go file a police complaint...

Or go confront the person...

Posting his/her photo without his/her consent and maligning him/her is above the law....🙂 — 🇮🇳 Renu Gadgil 🇮🇳 (@RenuGadgil) July 7, 2019

Others accused the Bollywood star of shamelessly crying for attention in a cynical ploy to promote her newly-released movie ‘One Day: Justice Delivered.’

“Thats other way of saying..please watch my upcoming movie. I can barely act, I have no talent, media does not cover me but..please watch my upcoming movie ! Whenever films of such third raters are up for release, every man should go into hiding..she might use you for publicity!”wrote another disgruntled Twitter user.

Dear brothers, please wear blinders like these when you step out. You might be shamed for 'raping with your eyes' & will be labelled as #EyeRapists.

Esha Gupta ke hith mein jaari. 😊🙇 pic.twitter.com/XTc65B0OHf — Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) July 7, 2019

Meanwhile, others came to her defense, saying the timing of the new film and her alleged “eye rape” was circumstantial and largely irrelevant.

Ohhh so it means a person should not question / take stand for his/her safety when her/his film is releasing 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻but what I can see is that you will get quite good publicity post your nonsense comment 🙏🏻 — swati singh (@swatitsingh) July 6, 2019

