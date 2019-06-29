 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s return to PACE not linked with Kerch Strait sailors case – Putin

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 12:57 Edited time: 29 Jun, 2019 12:57
Detained Ukrainian sailors appear at court in Moscow. © Sputnik
Russia’s return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) after a four-year ban is not linked to the dispute over Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year, President Vladimir Putin said.

Moscow had its full voting rights at PACE restored earlier in June, after practically being banned from the European Council’s parliamentary arm in 2014 after Crimea held a referendum to join Russia in the aftermath of the Maidan coup in Kiev.

At Putin’s final press conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan earlier on Saturday, a journalist inquired whether Russia’s return to PACE is due to a rumored agreement to return the Ukrainian sailors to their homeland.

What does [Russia’s return to] PACE have to do with Ukrainian sailors?” Putin responded.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a dispute for months now following the standoff in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, near Crimea. On November 25, the Russian Coast Guard captured two Ukrainian gunboats and a tugboat which Russia claimed violated its maritime borders after hours of requesting the vessels to stop. The ships had 24 crewmen on board, all of whom were arrested and later formally charged with illegally crossing Russia’s border. Ukraine at the time denied that its ships had violated Russia’s border, demanding the “immediate” release of the sailors.

Putin said the matter regarding those detained will be resolved “calmly and in working order.”

