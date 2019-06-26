 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 26 Jun, 2019 13:23 Edited time: 26 Jun, 2019 14:43
Su-35S jet wows crowds with 'physics-defying' stunts (VIDEO)
©Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
Visitors to the Army-2019 defense expo near Moscow were treated to a spectacular aerobatics show that demonstrated the extraordinary maneuverability of the Su-35S, one of Russia’s most advanced air superiority fighter jets.

The Sukhoi Su-35S, which reached full operational capability just last year, is a highly-upgraded variant of the Su-27. It serves as an interim air superiority aircraft pending mass introduction of the fifth-generation Su-57.

The aircraft features thrust-vectoring engines and improved propulsion and flight controls that allow it to perform unbelievable stunts in the air like the famous Pugachev's Cobra.

