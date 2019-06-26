Su-35S jet wows crowds with 'physics-defying' stunts (VIDEO)

Visitors to the Army-2019 defense expo near Moscow were treated to a spectacular aerobatics show that demonstrated the extraordinary maneuverability of the Su-35S, one of Russia’s most advanced air superiority fighter jets.

The Sukhoi Su-35S, which reached full operational capability just last year, is a highly-upgraded variant of the Su-27. It serves as an interim air superiority aircraft pending mass introduction of the fifth-generation Su-57.

The aircraft features thrust-vectoring engines and improved propulsion and flight controls that allow it to perform unbelievable stunts in the air like the famous Pugachev's Cobra.

