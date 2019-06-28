‘Learn from the past and move forward’:Kremlin on Trump-Putin talks at G20

At their G20 meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed improving trade relations, including China in new arms control talks, and foreign policy disagreements.

A short readout of the talks provided by the White House said that both presidents agreed to improve relations between the US and Russia and “continue discussion” on arms control in the 21st century, which Trump said ought to include China as well. The two leaders also discussed the “situations” in Iran, Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela.

More details were provided by the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who praised Trump’s “constructive approach” and desire to fix the “dismal” state of trade and economic relations between the US and Russia.

“We also note the readiness to start a conversation on serious topics of stability and disarmament, arms control… at the highest level,” Peskov told reporters in Osaka on Friday.

Let’s learn to draw lessons from the past and move forward.

Trump raised the issue of Ukrainian Navy sailors detained by the Russian coast guard last November, after a 10-hour confrontation in the Kerch Strait. Putin “gave the necessary clarifications,” Peskov told reporters.

The issue of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany did not come up.

