 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Special EU channel to allow trade with Iran, circumvent US sanctions is now operational - statement
HomeWorld News

‘Learn from the past and move forward’:Kremlin on Trump-Putin talks at G20

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 17:48 Edited time: 28 Jun, 2019 17:49
Get short URL
‘Learn from the past and move forward’:Kremlin on Trump-Putin talks at G20
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump meet in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019 ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev
At their G20 meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed improving trade relations, including China in new arms control talks, and foreign policy disagreements.

A short readout of the talks provided by the White House said that both presidents agreed to improve relations between the US and Russia and “continue discussion” on arms control in the 21st century, which Trump said ought to include China as well. The two leaders also discussed the “situations” in Iran, Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela.

More details were provided by the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who praised Trump’s “constructive approach” and desire to fix the “dismal” state of trade and economic relations between the US and Russia.

Also on rt.com A daunting agenda… sprinkled with wisecracks: Highlights from the Trump-Putin G20 talks

“We also note the readiness to start a conversation on serious topics of stability and disarmament, arms control… at the highest level,” Peskov told reporters in Osaka on Friday.

Let’s learn to draw lessons from the past and move forward.

Trump raised the issue of Ukrainian Navy sailors detained by the Russian coast guard last November, after a 10-hour confrontation in the Kerch Strait. Putin “gave the necessary clarifications,” Peskov told reporters.

The issue of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany did not come up.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies